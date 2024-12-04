Photos with Santa at Windermere Shoreline Saturday December 7, 2024

Wednesday, December 4, 2024

Have you heard the news? Santa Claus is coming to town!

Join us for this complimentary event at Windermere Real Estate/Shoreline to celebrate the holiday season!

When: Saturday, December 7, 2024, 1:00pm - 3:00pm
Where: 900 North 185th Street, Shoreline WA 98133

What to Expect:
  • Take your own Photos with Santa
  • Letters to Santa Station
  • Food Trucks
  • Snow Machine
  • Favorite Christmas Characters
  • Canned Food Donation Drive
  • Pups are Welcome!
*Please note that your photo may be taken.



Posted by DKH at 2:35 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  