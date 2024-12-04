DOJ sends nearly $12 million to Washington State for drug treatment programs

Seattle – Nearly $12 million is headed to Washington State from the Department of Justice Office of Justice Programs (OJP) to support drug treatment programs statewide, in specific counties, and tribal communities, announced U.S. Attorney Tessa M. Gorman.

“These DOJ grants recognize the need for treatment in our state, and also highlight the good work being done here to break the cycle of addiction,” said U.S. Attorney Gorman.

“It is a competitive process to get this funding and I congratulate the counties, tribes and organizations who successfully applied for these grants.”





The grant also pays for opioid overdose training for law enforcement and a peer mentoring program for those leaving prison with substance use disorder.







Other grants are going to Pierce County, Grays Harbor County, the Tulalip Tribes of Washington, and the Lummi Nation.





The private non-profit Progress House Association was awarded $833,000 to enhance treatment and recovery services for 170 people across King, Pierce, Snohomish, and Thurston Counties who are currently incarcerated. The funding will enhance treatment for substance use disorder as well as co-occurring mental health disorders.









The largest award, $7 million, is to the Washington State Health Care Authority to bolster and support substance use treatment programs in the community as well as in state jails and correctional institutions.