Holiday music events at Third Place Commons

Wednesday, December 4, 2024

The Dickens Carolers will sing at Third Place Commons on December 21, 2024

Third Place Commons has scheduled family-friendly holiday-themed music events this December 2024.

Enjoy several family-friendly holiday performances in December! 

  • Flight Feathers Petite Nutcracker Suite Show 
    Sat. December 7 from 3 - 3:30pm & 4 - 4:30pm 
    Enjoy excerpts from The Nutcracker with these talented young dancers. Learn more about Flight Feathers Ballet HERE
     
  • NOISE Opera for Kids
    Sun. December 8 from 3 - 4pm 
    Northwest Opera in Schools Etc. (NOISE) presents the magic of opera in a child-friendly format with six professional performers, costumes and sets. A favorite for kids and adults alike, don't miss excerpts from Hansel and Gretel and holiday classics.   
     
  • Carols on Barrels - Steel Magic NW Steel Drum Performance 
    Wed. December 18 from 6 - 7:30pm 
    Based in Edmonds, this high-energy group attracts students from throughout the region. 
     
  • Unique retelling of the Dickens Classic, A Christmas Carol, written in the style of Dr. Seuss! 
    Thurs. December 19 from 6 - 6:30pm
    If you enjoy the moving story of Ebenezer Scrooge's redemption and the clever word play of Dr. Seuss, you will want to include Ebenezer as part of your holiday celebration this year. 
    *In partnership with KCLS & sponsored by the Friends of the Lake Forest Park Library.
     
  • Dickens Carolers 
    Sat. December 21 from 12 -1pm 
    For over 45 years, The Dickens Carolers has been a local holiday tradition. Adorned in elegant Victorian dress, the a cappella quartet sings in beautiful four-part harmony.
    *In partnership with KCLS


Posted by DKH at 2:14 AM
Tags: , ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  