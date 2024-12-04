Holiday music events at Third Place Commons
Wednesday, December 4, 2024
|The Dickens Carolers will sing at Third Place Commons on December 21, 2024
Third Place Commons has scheduled family-friendly holiday-themed music events this December 2024.
- Flight Feathers Petite Nutcracker Suite Show
Sat. December 7 from 3 - 3:30pm & 4 - 4:30pm
Enjoy excerpts from The Nutcracker with these talented young dancers. Learn more about Flight Feathers Ballet HERE.
- NOISE Opera for Kids
Sun. December 8 from 3 - 4pm
Northwest Opera in Schools Etc. (NOISE) presents the magic of opera in a child-friendly format with six professional performers, costumes and sets. A favorite for kids and adults alike, don't miss excerpts from Hansel and Gretel and holiday classics.
- Carols on Barrels - Steel Magic NW Steel Drum Performance
Wed. December 18 from 6 - 7:30pm
Based in Edmonds, this high-energy group attracts students from throughout the region.
- Unique retelling of the Dickens Classic, A Christmas Carol, written in the style of Dr. Seuss!
Thurs. December 19 from 6 - 6:30pm
If you enjoy the moving story of Ebenezer Scrooge's redemption and the clever word play of Dr. Seuss, you will want to include Ebenezer as part of your holiday celebration this year.
*In partnership with KCLS & sponsored by the Friends of the Lake Forest Park Library.
- Dickens Carolers
Sat. December 21 from 12 -1pm
For over 45 years, The Dickens Carolers has been a local holiday tradition. Adorned in elegant Victorian dress, the a cappella quartet sings in beautiful four-part harmony.
*In partnership with KCLS
