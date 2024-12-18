Meridian Park Elementary school counselor honored by professional association
Wednesday, December 18, 2024
|K'Leia Wilson honored by WSASP
Meridian Park Elementary school counselor K'Leia Wilson was recognized and awarded by the Washington State Association of School Psychologists (WSASP) for Best Practices: Mental Health Services.
K'Leia plays an instrumental role in modeling and supporting the Meridian Park school community in best practices surrounding mental health and well-being.
Meridian Park Principal Aram Osterlye shares, "We are so proud to recognize K'Leia and excited to celebrate this achievement and give thanks to someone who demonstrates such a strong commitment in supporting the mental health our our students and school community."
K'Leia's recognition by WSASP states:
- Is a consistent learner in being able to dismantle racist systems that do not encourage LGBTQ+ and BIPOC students nor staff to thrive
- Provides consultation in MTSS systems, equity, and positive behavior support at the staff and community level across two school districts
- Colleagues appreciate her ability to provide a safe and non-judgmental space
- In her role as counselor, frames her support within a culturally responsive lens to mental health services
- As a district equity lead and school psych with expertise in data, is able to provide staff and community with academic and social emotional assessment data to interpret and understand how to center students furthest from educational justice
Meridian Park Elementary is located at 17077 Meridian Ave N, Shoreline, WA 98133
