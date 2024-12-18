Lake Forest Park Police celebrate their 10th annual Shop with a Cop event

LFP Police Chief Mike Hardan with kids at Shop with a Cop

Photo courtesy LFP Police

Lake Forest Park Police





We had the honor of serving 11 Lake Forest Park families, bringing smiles, joy, and holiday cheer to our community.





The shopping fun took place at Target in Woodinville, where we teamed up with our amazing partners from Woodinville PD, King County Sheriff's Office, and neighboring agencies including Redmond PD, Bothell PD, and Washington State Patrol.





Together, we helped families pick out gifts and provided food boxes to make this holiday season extra special.





LFP Rotary was a prime sponsor

Photo courtesy LFP Police

A huge shout out to the Lake Forest Park Rotary, our generous and gracious sponsor, and to the many Rotarians who joined us as volunteers. Your support makes all the difference!



Thank you to everyone who participated and helped create unforgettable memories for these families. This event is what the spirit of the season is all about!







Last Saturday, we celebrated our 10th Annual Shop with a Cop event, and it was a heartwarming success!