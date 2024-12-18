South County Fire honors boater who saved kayaker

Waters were very choppy that day when Katie fell out of her kayak and couldn't get back in.



As firefighters and other responders launched a rescue effort, Talley was fueling up his boat and heard a voice calling for help.



It took three passes for him to pull Katie onto his boat.



Then he offered a coat to warm up before getting her to firefighters who rushed her to the hospital.



Katie has fully recovered and joined us to thank Matt in person.





In this line of work, we don't always get to see positive outcomes. We're so grateful for Matt's actions that day and his willingness to save the life of a stranger. It truly takes a village.







This week, South County Fire presented Matt Talley with a Community Lifesaver Coin for his actions to save the life of a kayaker in the waters off Edmonds on November 22.