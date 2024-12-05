Live & Local: Sky Winter Music schedule
Thursday, December 5, 2024
The full music schedule at Sky Nursery! Most groups will perform for around 45 minutes. Our Syre Singers will have a shorter, 20 minute set, so show up early!
We’re honored to get to host each of these wonderful groups, and we hope to see you this weekend.
Come make merry with us this Saturday & Sunday December 7-8, 2024 at Sky Nursery 18528 Aurora Ave N, Shoreline, WA 98133
Come sing along and enjoy great local music for all ages undercover in the greenhouse.
