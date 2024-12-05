Office of the Secretary of State certifies 2024 General Election results

Gov. Inslee and Secretary of State Steve Hobbs

take a selfie of their election certifications





Using Washington’s secure vote-by-mail system, 66.47% of voters returned ballots to official county drop boxes, and 32.78% of voters returned ballots by mail.



Washington reached a milestone on Nov. 4, surpassing 5 million registered voters.





Notably, on Oct. 28, 10,059 voters registered online, marking the highest single-day total for the year.









“Thanks to the dedication of our highly trained county election workers, Washington was able to maintain its proven track record of holding safe, secure, and fair elections,” said Assistant Secretary of State Kevin McMahan, who oversees the Elections division at the Office. “Our priority remains on ensuring that all of our registered voters have the opportunity to make their voices heard in upcoming elections and shape the future of our state.”

With the state’s certification now complete, Washington’s slate of electors will meet on Dec. 17 to cast their electoral votes in the presidential election.



Looking ahead to the next election, eligible Washingtonians can register to vote or update their registration at any time. This can be done online at



For more election information, including results, statistics, and voter resources, visit





Looking ahead to the next election, eligible Washingtonians can register to vote or update their registration at any time. This can be done online at VoteWA.gov by mail , or in person at county election offices For more election information, including results, statistics, and voter resources, visit sos.wa.gov/elections

OLYMPIA – The Office of the Secretary of State certified statewide results of the 2024 General Election on Wednesday, December 4, 2024.According to vote totals certified by Secretary of State Steve Hobbs, 3.96 million voters, or 78.94% of registered voters, returned ballots in the Nov. 5 election.