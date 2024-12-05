What’s Happening This Week in Shoreline December 3 - 10

This week in Shoreline is packed with exciting events for all ages and interests! From quick dinner solutions at Town & Country Market to grand openings, holiday celebrations, and even pet-friendly photo sessions with Santa, there's something for everyone.



Enjoy community favorites like a visit with Santa at the Windermere Shoreline office, Richmond Beach Tree Lighting, gingerbread decorating, and the Seahawks' 12 Days of Goodness.



Don’t miss unique experiences like the Miyawaki Forest’s first birthday or the chance to give back with blood donations and canned food drives. Make plans to connect with your neighbors, celebrate the season, and enjoy all that Shoreline has to offer!





Fast and flavorful meals that answer the question "What's for dinner??"



Wednesday, December 4, 2024



3:00 PM - 6:00 PM



Whether you're stuck in a cooking rut or snowed under with a busy schedule, "what's for dinner" can sometimes be the hardest question of the day to answer. Our teams at T&C are here to help you, offering quick and easy meal ideas that feature our delicious, seasoned meat options, fresh prep vegetables, salads from the deli, and more! Stop on by Wednesday evenings for inspiration and easy solutions to that age-old question.







BECU Ballinger Grand Opening Celebration



Wednesday, December 4, 2024



3:00 PM - 5:00 PM



We can’t wait to see you at the new BECU in Ballinger! Join us for our grand opening celebration!



The new branch is located at:



20011 Ballinger Way NE



Shoreline, WA 98155



At the new Ballinger location, we’re excited to serve all your individual and business banking needs.







Tutors at Shoreline Library (Study Zone)



Wednesday, December 4, 2024



5:00 PM - 7:00 PM



Volunteer tutors provide homework help for grades K-12. They can also give language support for homework or translation in many languages. Students may drop in any time during Tutor hours. Look for volunteers wearing the Tutor t-shirt.







Talk Time Class



Friday, December 6, 2024



10:00 AM - 12:00 PM



Practice speaking with other English language learners. Learn about American culture and meet people from around the world. Registration not required.







12 Days of Goodness with Seahawks players at the Senior Activity Center



Friday, December 6, 2024



11:00 AM - 1:00 PM



12 Days of Goodness event with the Seahawks on Friday December 6, 2024 at the Shoreline - LFP Senior Activity Center, 18560 1st Ave NE, Shoreline WA 98155 (southernmost building on the Shoreline Center campus). Free parking. They will be serving a “game day” lunch and folks will get to meet two retired players, as well as Mike Flood - Sr. VP of Community Outreach, who is planning something special for Veterans. Register by calling 206-365-1536. $5.00







Gingerbread House Decorating Event at Shoreline Town & Country



Saturday, December 7, 2024



10:00 AM - 3:00 PM



It's a winter wonderland at T&C as gingerbread houses are 50% off for one day only!



Come one come all to Town & Country’s annual gingerbread house decorating! On December 7th, for one day only, gingerbread kits will be on a can’t-miss half-price sale! Pick up one of our premium, pre-assembled kits at your local T&C and join us for some decorating fun! We’ll provide all the icing and candies you could possibly need for decorating, plus hot apple cider to keep you warm! December 7th, 10am-3pm







Photo of your cat or dog with Santa Paws



Saturday, December 7, 2024



10:00 AM - 4:00 PM



giving@ seattleareafelinerescue.org to book your session! This will also be an exciting chance to Shop For a Cause, with unique SAFe merch on sale in support of the Rescue kitties! Stock up on our 2025 Cats at Home Calendar and other goodies benefitting your furry friends at SAFe.

We're sure your pets are on the nice list, so why not treat them to an extra-special photoshoot with Santa Paws right here at SAFe Rescue on Saturday, December 7, 2024? Both dog and cat sessions are available for $25 each. Spots are limited, so make sure to book in advance. *Want to take photos with a mixed species group? Emailto book your session! This will also be an exciting chance to Shop For a Cause, with unique SAFe merch on sale in support of the Rescue kitties! Stock up on our 2025 Cats at Home Calendar and other goodies benefitting your furry friends at SAFe.





Friends of Richmond Beach Library Mini Used Book Sale



Saturday, December 7, 2024



11:00 AM - 1:00 PM



The Friends of Richmond Beach Library will be holding a mini used book sale featuring a special collection of books, CDs, and DVDs at great prices.







Holiday Open House at Shoreline Town & Country



Saturday, December 7, 2024



12:00 PM - 4:00 PM



Festive cheer and samples galore at your local T&C December 7th!



At T&C, we consider you not just our guests, but our family. This December 7th from 12-4pm, we invite you into our market – our home – to share with you some of our favorite treats of the season. Department managers and staff will be stepping out from behind the counter to greet you with goodies to sample, festive cheer, and community spirit. Come visit some familiar friendly faces and delight in the little joys found at your local Town & Country Market this holiday season.







Photos with Santa at Windermere Real Estate/Shoreline



Saturday, December 7, 2024



1:00 PM - 3:00 PM



Have you heard the news? Santa Claus is coming to town! Join us for this complementary event at Windermere Real Estate/Shoreline to celebrate the holiday season! Get ready for a festive holiday experience! Enjoy taking your own photos with Santa, writing letters at the Letters to Santa station, and indulging in delicious treats from food trucks. Immerse yourself in the holiday spirit with a snow machine, appearances by your favorite Christmas characters, and a canned food donation drive to give back. Plus, pups are welcome to join in the fun! *Please note that your photo may be taken at this event.







Holiday Tree Lighting in Richmond Beach



Saturday, December 7, 2024



5:00 PM - 6:30 PM



Join us for the Tree Lighting event on Saturday, December 7th at the Richmond Beach Congregational Church. We'll begin gathering at 5:00pm in the parking area next to Richmond Beach Road. We'll have hot drinks, snacks, holiday music, and a visit from Santa!







Santa Returns to North City!



Saturday, December 7, 2024



6:30 PM - 7:30 PM



Santa will be back in North City this year for the North City Tree Light Festival! This year’s festival will once again feature fun for the entire family, including live music, warm beverages, and photos with Santa Claus. We hope to see you all there! The Tree Lighting Festival is produced by the North City Business Association in partnership with the North City Neighborhood Association and the North City Water District. Generous in-kind contributions have been made by the local Les Schwab, and North City Business Association members including Golden Bow Gifts and Flowers, and Center for Human Services.







Bring your pets, family, and friends for a heartwarming day with Santa!



Sunday, December 8, 2024



11:00 AM - 3:00 PM



Event Highlights:



Photos with Santa: Capture special memories with Santa for you and your furry companions! (11 AM - 3 PM)



Pet Adoption: Meet adorable animals in need of loving homes. Find your new best friend this holiday season! (11AM - 2 PM)



Exclusive Deals: Enjoy special discounts on premium pet food, self-wash and more!



Holiday Treats: Enjoy treats and refreshments for both humans and pets.



For a $20 donation, you'll receive a photo (digital and/or instant print). Plus, all proceeds go to Make-A-Wish! No reservation required – we look forward to seeing you and your furry friends.







First Miyawaki Forest Birthday Party - Welcome Stone unveiled



Sunday, December 8, 2024



3:00 PM - 5:15 PM



One year ago, 300 community members of all ages planted the Miyawaki Urban Forest. We will celebrate its growth by having a party where we unveil the Welcome Stone that artist Roger Fernandes has designed. The Welcome Stone, 6′ x 3′ glacial rock holds carved images based on the teachings of local Coast Salish Tribes. Come listen to Fernandes as he discusses the stories and his inspiration. In addition, there will be hands-on activities, refreshments and tours of the Forest and Museum. Outdoor event.







Give blood with Bloodworks NW: "You're the type to help save lives."



Monday, December 9, 2024



10:00 AM - 4:00 PM



Swing by Shoreline T&C on December 9th for an opportunity to combine groceries with the chance to do some good. Mobile blood drives are an easy way for people to give blood and save lives, and Bloodworks NW are here to make it even easier for you. They'll be setting up their mobile blood drive unit from 10A-4P (closed 12-1P for lunch). Click on the button below to make an appointment or drop by for walk-in availability. Photo ID required.







Reading Buddies at Shoreline Library



Tuesday, December 10, 2024



4:00 PM - 6:00 PM



Volunteers help students practice reading out loud. Two students are paired by reading level with each volunteer. Book selection focuses on readers in grades K-8 and English language learners in grades K-12. Reading Buddies share eBooks on an iPad. Books selection changes every two weeks. Students may bring a book to share. Look for volunteers wearing the green Reading Buddies t-shirt. Add your name to the sign-up sheet for a 30-minute spot at your reading level.







Tutors at Shoreline Library (Study Zone)



Tuesday, December 10, 2024



5:00 PM - 7:00 PM



Volunteer tutors provide homework help for grades K-12. They can also give language support for homework or translation in many languages. Students may drop in any time during Tutor hours. Look for volunteers wearing the Tutor t-shirt.







For more information and more upcoming events, visit the Shoreline events calendar on

https://www. destinationshoreline.com/ calendar



To have your event included please email

DestinationShoreline@gmail.com

.



