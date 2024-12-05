Happy First Birthday, Miyawaki Forest - Sunday December 8, 2024

from 3:00 – 5:15pm

At the Shoreline Historical Museum

Miyawaki Forest

When you think of a young child's birthday party, what comes to mind? Cake? Music and singing? Gifts and favors? Fun activities? Twinkling lights?





Come celebrate our Miyawaki Forest's FIRST birthday on Sunday, December 8th, 3pm - 5:15pm, for all this and more!





Just like any toddler, our little forest is growing fast, soaking up water and sunshine and nourishment, needing nurturing attention from family members. That means YOU!





Just like proud parents, we are hopeful for the young life of this forest. As it turns one year old, we dream ahead to the day it will be independent, thriving, strong, and contributing in many ways to Shoreline's well-being.



When you arrive at the Forest Birthday party, regardless of your age, you'll have some fun choices.





Artist Roger Fernandes' drawings of the

petroglyphs carved on the

You'll hear Roger Fernandes tell the story of his petroglyphic carvings, "The Welcome Rock: The Rocks Hold the Memories of Our People."





You will learn about the meaning of the various carvings he engraved in the rock, which have ancient identities found in traditional Coast Salish stories: Moon the Transformer (Sto-qual), Spreading Out (a fern plant growing up and spreading out), Plant Children, Fiddlehead Fern spiral, Lightning and Rainstorm, among others.









Help yourself to a commemorative "tree cookie"

You can decorate it yourself if you like, with drawings of plants or your own artistic ideas.

Western Red Cedar, Douglas Fir and other native greens (which you can see growing in the toddler forest) will be cut and ready for you to use.

The "tree cookie" symbolizes restoration of the "Sacred Circle" that is honored in many native cultures, representing the interconnected nature of all life. You may decide to add to the "tree cookie "to make a small ornament, wreath or swag for your home. "Tree cookie" activity made with local greenery



As at every SHM Miyawaki Forest event, volunteers will be on hand to take you on a tour of the forest and teach you about its origin story, its traits and care, and plans for its future.





When you engage with our dedicated group of volunteers you may begin to understand that, as we help grow the plants and trees, we grow as individuals and as a community.





As a relatively new volunteer myself, I can vouch for that personal growth. Join us and become a volunteer! We aren't looking for experts, but rather for individuals with their hearts inclined to connection and the love of living things.



Together we will honor the generous and bountiful contributions of those who brought life to the forest.





And don't worry about the weather – we'll have tents up to shelter you, treats to feed you, wonderful live music to keep you moving, and of course we'll have a big group of friendly folks to keep you feeling warm. It's all free, and ALL ARE INVITED!







