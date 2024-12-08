Holiday book sale at LFP Library December 14, 2024

Lots of children's books at LFP Friends of the Library book sale Saturday

Photo courtesy Friends of LFP Library

A big pop-up holiday book sale is scheduled for Saturday, December 14, 2024 from 11am to 4pm at the Lake Forest Park Library, 17171 Bothell Way N.E . in Lake Forest Park Town Center (lower lobby by the escalator).









There will be lots of children’s and teen books, fiction and nonfiction for adults, holiday books, cookbooks, and coffee-table books, all at very low prices.Hundreds of gently-used books are included, perfect for gift-giving and winter reading.Prices start at one dollar (some paperbacks at fifty cents) with specialty books marked up slightly. Proceeds help to support programs and events at the Lake Forest Park Library.The book sale, sponsored by the Friends of the LFP Library, will take place inside the Library’s meeting room and also outside the Library’s entrance. Call the library for directions at 206-362-8860.