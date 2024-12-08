Bottles & Botany: A Physician’s Touch December 12, 2024 at the Shoreline Library
Sunday, December 8, 2024
Shoreline Historical Museum.
Learn about medicinal practices through the lens of historical documents and artifacts from the museum's collection.
Shoreline Library 345 NE 175th, Shoreline WA 98155
Thursday, December 12, 2024 from 4-5:30pm
FREE and Registration not required. For adults.
Sponsored by the Friends of the Shoreline Library.
