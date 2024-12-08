Bottles & Botany: A Physician’s Touch December 12, 2024 at the Shoreline Library

Sunday, December 8, 2024

Discuss the archaeology and history of medicine in northern King County with Shoreline Historical Museum.

Learn about medicinal practices through the lens of historical documents and artifacts from the museum's collection.

Shoreline Library 345 NE 175th, Shoreline WA 98155
Thursday, December 12, 2024 from 4-5:30pm

FREE and Registration not required. For adults.

Sponsored by the Friends of the Shoreline Library.


