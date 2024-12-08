FREE Zero Waste Gift Wrapping Workshop December 17, 2024 at Spartan Rec Center

Ditch the wrapping paper this holiday season!

Learn how to waste less by wrapping your gifts using beautiful, reusable fabric that can be used year after year!

December 17, 2024 from 11:00am - 1:00pm
Spartan Recreation Center 202 NE 185th St

Recology is hosting a special zero waste gift wrapping workshop to teach you how to neatly wrap gifts using furoshiki wrapping cloths. Leave with a beautifully wrapped gift without the waste!

Bonus! The wrapping cloth is a gift in itself - the recipient can use it or repurpose it for years to come.

This event is FREE, but registration is required. Fabric provided, but gifts not included. 

Questions? Contact RKCWasteZero@Recology.com
Bring a gift you want wrapped, but something no bigger than 18"x18" so they fit in the wrapping cloths.


