Wonka Kids - The Musical set to dazzle audiences with sweet adventure - December 13-14, 2024



Step into a world of pure imagination as the beloved story of Willy Wonka comes to life in "Wonka Kids: The Musical."





Join Meridian Park Elementary student performers as they embark on a whimsical journey through the magical chocolate factory, showcasing their talents in this delightful production.





The musical, based on Roald Dahl's timeless classic, promises to enchant audiences of all ages with its colorful characters and unforgettable songs.



Under the direction of Kelsi Raich of Dandylyon Drama, the talented cast of 33 3rd-5th graders will deliver a heartwarming performance filled with laughter, wonder, and important lessons about humility and kindness.









Under the direction of Kelsi Raich of Dandylyon Drama, the talented cast of 33 3rd-5th graders will deliver a heartwarming performance filled with laughter, wonder, and important lessons about humility and kindness.

Performances are scheduled for December 13 & 14, 2024 at Mountlake Terrace High School Theatre 21801 44th Ave W, Mountlake Terrace,WA 98043

The evening will also feature Kindergarten-2nd grade performers opening the show with a performance of "Think Positive!"









Don't miss your chance to experience the magic and the mystery of Willy Wonka's world with the whole family!



Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased through Givelively

For more information, contact mpptsaclub@gmail.com








