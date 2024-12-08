Santa arrives at North City
Sunday, December 8, 2024
|Santa's sleigh with the North City Water District holiday tree in the background
Photo by Claudia Meadows
Santa made his regular arrival in North City on Saturday, December 7, 2024 in his sleigh.
|Photo by Claudia Meadows
Assisted by elves, Santa posted for photos.
|Around the Sound community band performed
Photo by Claudia Meadows
The Around the Sounds community band performed for the crowd.
|Photo by Claudia Meadows
The North City Neighborhood Association served hot chocolate.
Les Schwab at 17754 15th Ave NE, Shoreline WA 98155
was once again the host of the event in cooperation with the North City Business District, the North City Water District, and the North City Neighborhood Association.
