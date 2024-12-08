Santa arrives at North City

Sunday, December 8, 2024

Santa's sleigh with the North City Water District holiday tree in the background
Photo by Claudia Meadows

Santa made his regular arrival in North City on Saturday, December 7, 2024 in his sleigh. 

Photo by Claudia Meadows
Assisted by elves, Santa posted for photos.

Around the Sound community band performed
Photo by Claudia Meadows
The Around the Sounds community band performed for the crowd.

Photo by Claudia Meadows

The North City Neighborhood Association served hot chocolate.

was once again the host of the event in cooperation with the North City Business District, the North City Water District, and the North City Neighborhood Association. 


