Santa arrives at North City

Santa's sleigh with the North City Water District holiday tree in the background

Photo by Claudia Meadows

Santa made his regular arrival in North City on Saturday, December 7, 2024 in his sleigh.





Assisted by elves, Santa posted for photos.





Around the Sound community band performed

The Around the Sounds community band performed for the crowd.





The North City Neighborhood Association served hot chocolate.





was once again the host of the event in cooperation with the North City Business District, the North City Water District, and the North City Neighborhood Association.







