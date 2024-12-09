Sno-King School Retirees award mini-grants to Shoreline employees

Jafeet Corral: Organizational materials to help develop biliteracy in a dual language classroom. (2nd grade)

Emma LeBlanc: Materials to enhance a social studies unit in which students teach Kindergarten. (1st grade)

Janet Shin: Items for the classroom’s reset station and high-interest books. (ELL)

Anna Stuart: Chapter books for strong readers who need books with appropriate complexity. (1st grade)

Janet Markwardt: High-interest books for LAP students. (LAP Reading and MLL)

Laura Reed: Online math subscription for students with IEPs who need additional practice. (Resource Room K-8)

Sheryl Yost: Headphones and a wobble chair. (K/1st grade)

Jean Bolivar: Non-fiction books about current athletes and sports history to update the school library. (Teacher Librarian)

Allison Hoover: Soccer balls to replace and expand the P.E. department’s existing equipment. (PE Specialist)

Karen Nicholson: Transportation and tickets for a Seattle Symphony performance. (5th grade)

Peter Reni: Class-designed T-shirts for the school’s AVID elective. (8th grade Math and AVID)

Natalie Campbell: A class subscription to the IXL math program. (1st grade)

Britt Harris: Soprano ukuleles and an automatic tuner for the music department. (Office Manager)

Jessica Hendrick: A class subscription to the IXL math program. (1st grade)

Grace Kim: A class subscription to the IXL math program. (4th grade)

Frank Kleyn: Non-fiction dog breed books for third-grade research unit. (Teacher Librarian)

Aimee Miner: Transportation and tickets to Shorecrest HS’s production of Peter and the Starcatcher. (Principal)

Rhonda Okazaki: A class subscription to the IXL math program. (2nd grade)

Pauline Olson: A class subscription to the IXL math program. (1st grade)

Ingrid Rigsby: Classroom books written in a variety of languages. (MLL)

Paige Robson: Updated Zones of Regulation materials to support the school’s social/emotional objections. (School Counselor)

Kathy Ross: Tickets for the Everett Imagine Children’s Museum. (Kindergarten)

Lori Scobie: A class subscription to the IXL math program. (4th grade)

Maggie Smith: A tenor marimba and a soprano marimba for music classes. (Music)

Lisa Sezate: Copies of Where the Mountains Meet the Moon for a class novel study. (5th grade)

Susan Clyde: An all-school assembly with Alan Zerbe. (1st grade)

Monica Holdridge: UFLI-aligned readers, chapter books, and decodable readers. (Reading Specialist K-5)

Stephanie Laviola: Art supplies to use in the study of the seven elements of art. (4th grade)

Michelle Carroll: Sets of social studies-themed books. (Principal)

Chrisy Francescutti: Spanish and Korean editions of popular titles for MLL students. (Librarian)

Since 1998, SKSR has awarded over $139,000 in educator mini-grants, of which, $73,557 have gone to Shoreline School District schools.SKSR is glad to be able to assist these educators and their students in this small way.