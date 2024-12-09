Sno-King School Retirees award mini-grants to Shoreline employees
Monday, December 9, 2024
Sno-King School Retirees, an organization of active and retired employees of the Edmonds, Northshore, and Shoreline School Districts, offers educator grants to our active members.
Since 1998, SKSR has awarded over $139,000 in educator mini-grants, of which, $73,557 have gone to Shoreline School District schools.
This year SKSR is awarding 30 grants to Shoreline employees.
Briarcrest Elementary
SKSR is glad to be able to assist these educators and their students in this small way.
- Jafeet Corral: Organizational materials to help develop biliteracy in a dual language classroom. (2nd grade)
- Emma LeBlanc: Materials to enhance a social studies unit in which students teach Kindergarten. (1st grade)
- Janet Shin: Items for the classroom’s reset station and high-interest books. (ELL)
- Anna Stuart: Chapter books for strong readers who need books with appropriate complexity. (1st grade)
- Janet Markwardt: High-interest books for LAP students. (LAP Reading and MLL)
- Laura Reed: Online math subscription for students with IEPs who need additional practice. (Resource Room K-8)
- Sheryl Yost: Headphones and a wobble chair. (K/1st grade)
- Jean Bolivar: Non-fiction books about current athletes and sports history to update the school library. (Teacher Librarian)
- Allison Hoover: Soccer balls to replace and expand the P.E. department’s existing equipment. (PE Specialist)
- Karen Nicholson: Transportation and tickets for a Seattle Symphony performance. (5th grade)
- Peter Reni: Class-designed T-shirts for the school’s AVID elective. (8th grade Math and AVID)
- Natalie Campbell: A class subscription to the IXL math program. (1st grade)
- Britt Harris: Soprano ukuleles and an automatic tuner for the music department. (Office Manager)
- Jessica Hendrick: A class subscription to the IXL math program. (1st grade)
- Grace Kim: A class subscription to the IXL math program. (4th grade)
- Frank Kleyn: Non-fiction dog breed books for third-grade research unit. (Teacher Librarian)
- Aimee Miner: Transportation and tickets to Shorecrest HS’s production of Peter and the Starcatcher. (Principal)
- Rhonda Okazaki: A class subscription to the IXL math program. (2nd grade)
- Pauline Olson: A class subscription to the IXL math program. (1st grade)
- Ingrid Rigsby: Classroom books written in a variety of languages. (MLL)
- Paige Robson: Updated Zones of Regulation materials to support the school’s social/emotional objections. (School Counselor)
- Kathy Ross: Tickets for the Everett Imagine Children’s Museum. (Kindergarten)
- Lori Scobie: A class subscription to the IXL math program. (4th grade)
- Maggie Smith: A tenor marimba and a soprano marimba for music classes. (Music)
- Lisa Sezate: Copies of Where the Mountains Meet the Moon for a class novel study. (5th grade)
- Susan Clyde: An all-school assembly with Alan Zerbe. (1st grade)
- Monica Holdridge: UFLI-aligned readers, chapter books, and decodable readers. (Reading Specialist K-5)
- Stephanie Laviola: Art supplies to use in the study of the seven elements of art. (4th grade)
- Michelle Carroll: Sets of social studies-themed books. (Principal)
- Chrisy Francescutti: Spanish and Korean editions of popular titles for MLL students. (Librarian)
