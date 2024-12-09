Sno-King Community Chorale presents The Longest Night conducted by Ryan Hyde December 14, 2024

The Sno-King Community Chorale Presents 
The Longest Night conducted by Ryan Hyde
Saturday, December 14, 2024 at 2pm 

The Sno-King Community Chorale presents 'The Longest Night,' a celebration of cherished holiday music alongside the evocative work of Timothy Takach’s “The Longest Night.” 

As we come together to embrace the warmth and joy of this festive season, let the timeless classics and the haunting beauty of Takach’s compositions fill your hearts with peace and inspiration.

Join us in this uplifting musical journey through winter’s embrace and the promise of spring’s return.

Tickets can be purchased at the ECA box office or online here

 $15 Youth/ $22 Senior/ $25 Adult



