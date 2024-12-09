Sno-King Community Chorale presents The Longest Night conducted by Ryan Hyde December 14, 2024

The Sno-King Community Chorale Presents

The Longest Night conducted by Ryan Hyde Saturday, December 14, 2024 at 2pm





The Sno-King Community Chorale presents 'The Longest Night,' a celebration of cherished holiday music alongside the evocative work of Timothy Takach’s “The Longest Night.”





As we come together to embrace the warmth and joy of this festive season, let the timeless classics and the haunting beauty of Takach’s compositions fill your hearts with peace and inspiration.





Join us in this uplifting musical journey through winter’s embrace and the promise of spring’s return.