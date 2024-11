Suni's Express is open (finally!)

Suni's express is open for business

Photo by Patricia Hale

Ever since Suni's restaurant in the North City Business District was destroyed in a fire almost two years ago, ( Ever since Suni's restaurant in the North City Business District was destroyed in a fire almost two years ago, ( see article ) legions of loyal customers have been hovering, waiting for it to reopen.





Interior of Suni's Express in North City Business District

Photo by Patricia Hale

This is not the original, full menu Suni's, but This is not the original, full menu Suni's, but Suni's Express in a location across the street. The Express serves sandwiches and pizza and an extensive salad menu. View menu









Suni's Express is open Thursday, Friday, and Saturday

Thursday 11:00am - 10:00pm

Friday 11:00am - 11:00pm

Saturday 11:00am - 11:00pm





Rumors are that the owner still plans to rebuild at the original site, but in the meantime Suni's Express is open for business at 1504 NE 179th St, Shoreline WA 98155