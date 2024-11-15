Suni's Express is open (finally!)
Friday, November 15, 2024
|Suni's express is open for business
Photo by Patricia Hale
Ever since Suni's restaurant in the North City Business District was destroyed in a fire almost two years ago, (see article) legions of loyal customers have been hovering, waiting for it to reopen.
|Interior of Suni's Express in North City Business District
Photo by Patricia Hale
This is not the original, full menu Suni's, but Suni's Express in a location across the street. The Express serves sandwiches and pizza and an extensive salad menu. View menu
Order online for pick up or delivery. Phone: 206-364-2195
Suni's Express is open Thursday, Friday, and Saturday
- Thursday 11:00am - 10:00pm
- Friday 11:00am - 11:00pm
- Saturday 11:00am - 11:00pm
Rumors are that the owner still plans to rebuild at the original site, but in the meantime Suni's Express is open for business at 1504 NE 179th St, Shoreline WA 98155
