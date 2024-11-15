Sound Transit Passenger Experience Survey

Friday, November 15, 2024


Sound Transit wants to hear from its passengers and has issued a Passenger Experience Survey.

This survey is your chance to tell Sound Transit how they’re doing. 

What can we do better? Your voice matters, and we’re all ears. 

Take the 15-minute passenger experience survey, and you could win one of fifteen $100 gift cards and four $250 gift cards in their raffle.

Your feedback will help enhance your transit experience. This survey pinpoints areas for improvement — accessibility, availability, cleanliness, safety, maintenance, and passenger support.

The survey is open from November 12 to December 20, 2024. 

The survey is open from November 12 to December 20, 2024.

Take me to the survey!


Posted by DKH at 3:07 AM
