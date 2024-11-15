Sound Transit Passenger Experience Survey



Sound Transit wants to hear from its passengers and has issued a Passenger Experience Survey.





This survey is your chance to tell Sound Transit how they’re doing.





What can we do better? Your voice matters, and we’re all ears.

Take the 15-minute passenger experience survey, and you could win one of fifteen $100 gift cards and four $250 gift cards in their raffle.



Your feedback will help enhance your transit experience. This survey pinpoints areas for improvement — accessibility, availability, cleanliness, safety, maintenance, and passenger support.

