Shoreline Pet Evolution hosting pet food drive during November to benefit local food pantries

Pet food drive at Pet Evolution in Shoreline Place

The drive is collecting pet food, toys and supplies to benefit local food pantries to ensure that pets in need receive the care and support they deserve.





During the month of November, customers are encouraged to donate unopened pet food, treats, toys and supplies at any Pet Evolution store. Customers who donate will receive 10 percent off their retail purchase at Pet Evolution that same day.



“We want to support pet parents who may be struggling to provide for their pets,” said Rian Thiele, CEO and founder of Pet Evolution. “The food drive is an opportunity for us to come together with our customers to give back to our local communities and help pets and pet parents in need.”

Pet Evolution Shoreline store

How to Participate:

Visit any Pet Evolution store location between November 1- 30, 2024 including the Shoreline Pet Evolution store located at 15515 Westminster Way N in Shoreline Place. Bring donations of unopened pet food, treats, toys or supplies. Receive 10 percent off your same-day retail purchase at Pet Evolution.

All collected donations will be distributed to local food pantries that help families and their pets, ensuring no pet goes hungry. For more information about Pet Evolution’s Pet Food Drive or to locate the nearest Pet Evolution store, visit



About Pet Evolution

Pet Evolution was founded in 2012 by friends Rian Thiele and Mike Osborn after both watched their childhood dogs suffer from undiagnosed food allergies. The brand promise is to improve the lives of pets in local communities by carrying only high-end, select pet food products and offering full-service and self-service grooming options along with mobile nail trims.



Pet Evolution was founded in 2012 by friends Rian Thiele and Mike Osborn after both watched their childhood dogs suffer from undiagnosed food allergies. The brand promise is to improve the lives of pets in local communities by carrying only high-end, select pet food products and offering full-service and self-service grooming options along with mobile nail trims.









