NEMCo workshop December 7, 2024 offers simple steps to prepare for emergency or disaster



NEMCo is sponsoring a dynamic workshop on the hazards we face in our community and homes, along with simple yet effective steps you and your family can take to prepare for an emergency or disaster. NEMCo is sponsoring a dynamic workshop on the hazards we face in our community and homes, along with simple yet effective steps you and your family can take to prepare for an emergency or disaster.

Resource Guide and Checklist : Each participant will receive a Resource Guide and checklist to assist in preparing for and handling emergencies.

: Each participant will receive a Resource Guide and checklist to assist in preparing for and handling emergencies. Communication Devices : The NEMCo radio team will provide information about different types of communication devices, from Amateur (Ham) Radio to Family Radio Service (FRS), that can help during a disaster.

: The NEMCo radio team will provide information about different types of communication devices, from Amateur (Ham) Radio to Family Radio Service (FRS), that can help during a disaster. Hands-On Exercise: Participants will engage in a hands-on exercise, extinguishing a real fire using a fire extinguisher.









The class will be conducted by Captain Andrew Leith, who brings 23 years of experience at the Shoreline Fire Department. Captain Leith is a member of the WA State FEMA Task Force 1, Wildland Team, Technical Rescue Team, Rescue Swimmer, and is assigned to the North End Heavy Rescue crew.Join us for this important and informative workshop to ensure you and your family are prepared for an emergency or disaster!