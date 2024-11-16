Jobs: WSDOT Acquisition & Relocation Agent (PAS4)





As an Acquisition & Relocation Agent, the primary undertaking of this position is to, in compliance with the Uniform Relocation Act, investigate, negotiate, and conclude complex transactions with landowners concerning the purchase, lease, rental, or use of real property and property rights.









Job description and application





This position serves the Mount Baker Area, so most of the acquisition activities will take place north of Snohomish County. The successful candidate appointed to this position will also aid in the coordination of acquisitions and relocations performed by internal staff and/or consultants.

Shoreline, WA – Northwest Region$67,608 – $90,854 AnnuallyWashington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) is eager to hire a real estate professional to serve as an Acquisition and Relocation Agent serving the Northwest Region, based in Shoreline, WA.