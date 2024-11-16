Overnight I-5 ramp closures and lane reductions November 18-22, 2024

Saturday, November 16, 2024

Sound Transit contractor crews will continue work in several areas around Mountlake Terrace as part of the ongoing Lynnwood Light Rail extension project. 

The work involves the following closures:
  • The northbound I-5 on- and off- ramps at eastbound SR 104 from 8pm to 5am nightly Monday, Nov. 18 through Friday morning, Nov. 22.
  • The westbound SR 104 on-ramp to northbound I-5 from 9pm to 5am nightly Monday, Nov. 18, through Friday morning, Nov. 22.
  • The 220th Street Southwest on-ramp to southbound I-5 from 8pm to 4:30am nightly Monday, Nov. 18, through Friday morning, Nov. 22.
  • The right lane on southbound I-5 from the 44th Avenue West on-ramp to SR 104 will close from 8pm to 5am nightly Monday, Nov. 18, to Friday morning, Nov. 22.
SR 104 at I-5 is the county line between Shoreline and Mountlake Terrace



