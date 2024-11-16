Overnight I-5 ramp closures and lane reductions November 18-22, 2024
Saturday, November 16, 2024
Lynnwood Light Rail extension project.
The work involves the following closures:
- The northbound I-5 on- and off- ramps at eastbound SR 104 from 8pm to 5am nightly Monday, Nov. 18 through Friday morning, Nov. 22.
- The westbound SR 104 on-ramp to northbound I-5 from 9pm to 5am nightly Monday, Nov. 18, through Friday morning, Nov. 22.
- The 220th Street Southwest on-ramp to southbound I-5 from 8pm to 4:30am nightly Monday, Nov. 18, through Friday morning, Nov. 22.
- The right lane on southbound I-5 from the 44th Avenue West on-ramp to SR 104 will close from 8pm to 5am nightly Monday, Nov. 18, to Friday morning, Nov. 22.
