NUHSA meeting November 20, 2024 features Rep. Lauren Davis discussing opiods in Washington state

Rep. Lauren Davis The NUHSA Member & Community Partner Meeting on Wednesday, November 20, 2024 (9-10:30am) welcomes Representative Lauren Davis sharing information about Opioids in Washington State.





Arra Rael and Cathy Assata, part of the SUD Treatment Team at CHS, will talk about substance use treatment and Opioid use in North King County.



Opioid use is a significant issue impacting communities across our county. Presenters will share specifics on trends in Washington and programs to support those who struggle with addiction.



