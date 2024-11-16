NUHSA meeting November 20, 2024 features Rep. Lauren Davis discussing opiods in Washington state
Saturday, November 16, 2024
|Rep. Lauren Davis
Arra Rael and Cathy Assata, part of the SUD Treatment Team at CHS, will talk about substance use treatment and Opioid use in North King County.
Opioid use is a significant issue impacting communities across our county. Presenters will share specifics on trends in Washington and programs to support those who struggle with addiction.
Learn more about specific resources available to community members here in North King County.
Register here!
