NUHSA meeting November 20, 2024 features Rep. Lauren Davis discussing opiods in Washington state

Saturday, November 16, 2024

Rep. Lauren Davis
The NUHSA Member & Community Partner Meeting on Wednesday, November 20, 2024 (9-10:30am) welcomes Representative Lauren Davis sharing information about Opioids in Washington State.

Arra Rael and Cathy Assata, part of the SUD Treatment Team at CHS, will talk about substance use treatment and Opioid use in North King County.

Opioid use is a significant issue impacting communities across our county. Presenters will share specifics on trends in Washington and programs to support those who struggle with addiction. 

Learn more about specific resources available to community members here in North King County.

Register here!


Posted by DKH at 3:49 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  