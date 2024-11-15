December news for Sno-King Folk Dance

Photo by Egle Tschinkel SNO-KING INTERNATIONAL FOLK DANCE CLUB SNO-KING INTERNATIONAL FOLK DANCE CLUB





Break out your ethnic costumes if you have them; finger-food treats to share will be appreciated.



We dance around the world every Wednesday from 7:00-9:00pm, including couple, set, and no-partner folk dances.









Wednesday December 11 is set night. Starting at 6:45pm there will be half an hour of requested set dances, after which other dances can be requested. Saturday December 14, 7:00-9:00pm -Yay, another party. This is our Winter Solstice Party. If we stop dancing, the sun may go dark! No dance on Christmas, but surprise! We are dancing on New Year's Day from 2:00-4:00pm in the afternoon. . $8.00. web site

Email: dancesnoking@gmail.com

Message phone: 425-610-0303

Generally there is a program of dances, with room for requests. We usually teach something, and you needn't bring a partner. Cedar Valley Grange, 20526 52nd Ave W, Lynnwood WA . $8.00.

To start the holidays off with a bang, we are having a party on Wednesday, December 4, 2024 with live music from the band Invartim.