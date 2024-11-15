December news for Sno-King Folk Dance

Friday, November 15, 2024

Photo by Egle Tschinkel
SNO-KING INTERNATIONAL FOLK DANCE CLUB

To start the holidays off with a bang, we are having a party on Wednesday, December 4, 2024 with live music from the band Invartim.

Break out your ethnic costumes if you have them; finger-food treats to share will be appreciated.

We dance around the world every Wednesday from 7:00-9:00pm, including couple, set, and no-partner folk dances.

Generally there is a program of dances, with room for requests. We usually teach something, and you needn't bring a partner.

  • Wednesday December 11 is set night. Starting at 6:45pm there will be half an hour of requested set dances, after which other dances can be requested.
  • Saturday December 14, 7:00-9:00pm  -Yay, another party. This is our Winter Solstice Party. If we stop dancing, the sun may go dark!
  • No dance on Christmas, but surprise! We are dancing on New Year's Day from 2:00-4:00pm in the afternoon.
Cedar Valley Grange, 20526 52nd Ave W, Lynnwood WA. $8.00. 

