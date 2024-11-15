Restaurant Review: Bucatini - Italian restaurant on Edmonds Way

425-361-1487





‘Bucatini’ translates to a pasta shape that is long like spaghetti, but is a hollow tube, like a hose.





This unassuming bistro, tucked in a nondescript strip mall on SR 104 (Edmonds Way), is worthy of a visit or two (or three). The décor is dark, wood-panelled, warm and cozy.





At a glance, the menu provides classic Italian fare, with most of the familiar favorites well-represented, with seafood as well. Salad choices are House, Caesar and Caprese.





Of course, starters have garlic bread, antipasti, and Minestrone, and a surprise twist of shellfish and crustacean options.





There are Ciabatta sandwiches with a wide variety of fillings of meats, sausage, seafood and vegetarian.





And of course, pasta – with the usual chicken, beef, pork, cheese, primavera, but also a big seafood presence of clams, mussels, prawns and snapper - Saltimbocca, Parmigiana, Gorgonzola all present.





But there’s more, as in the House Specials, namely ribeye, lobster, salmon, belly pork, venison, with possibly garlic embedded somewhere.





There is a great bambino menu that I would not refuse, with Marinara, Alfredo, Pesto, Bolognese, not just buttered spaghetti and toasted cheese. And to top it off, classic desserts such as Spumoni, Tiramisu, Gelato, in addition to cheesecake.





Their wine list is more extensive than expected, with Prosecco, Chianti, Cabernet, Merlot, Pinot, Syrah, Chardonnay, Riesling, so much so that I wanted the help of a sommelier.





This is not a flashy, hip or trendy establishment, but it knows what it’s doing, and does it well. The owner/chef unexpectedly stopped by for an extended chat, was gregarious and charming, which rounded off a very enjoyable dining experience. Mangia!





--TCA







