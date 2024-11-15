Local artist featured in statewide coloring book - "Stay Inside the Lines, Washington"
Friday, November 15, 2024
Much of ArtsEd Washington's work is done behind the scenes with educators, administrators, students, and education organizations to support Washington's variety of schools, communities, and art forms.
"Stay Inside the Lines, Washington" is a one-of-a-kind project-created to expand appreciation for Washington artists while raising funds to support Washington schools.
The first volume was created in 2020 and featured incredible artists and muralists from throughout Seattle, and the second volume now includes artwork throughout Clallam, Grant, King, Lincoln, Pierce, Spokane, Thurston, Whatcom, Whitman, and Yakima County!
One of the King County artists is from Shoreline: Amanda Drewniak!
Proceeds from online sales will go to ArtsEd Washington's and STAY INSIDE THE LINES' "Color For The Arts Fund", a dedicated fund providing arts program supplies to schools in need.
