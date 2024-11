Regional Fire Authority. The Shoreline Fire Department has been working with north end fire departments for years. Now they are ready for an important first step - creating a





Shoreline Fire Chief Matt Cowan and Erik Ingraham, Shoreline Firefighters Local 1760, will explain their plan and what they need from us at the Echo Lake Neighborhood Association (ELNA) meeting on Tuesday, November 19, 2024 at 7pm.





ELNA meetings are held on Zoom. If you are not their mailing list, contact them at ELNABoard@gmail.com for the link.





In addition, Jonathan Garner will talk about his new organization, Urbanist Shoreline.