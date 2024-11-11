Shorewood football finishes the season 6-4 with a victory over Cascade

Monday, November 11, 2024

Niko Zacharias breaks free for a TD
Photo by Eduardo Euligio

Football - non-conference
11-8-2024 at Everett Memorial Stadium
Shorewood 18 - Cascade 14

Shorewood football finishes the season 6-4 with a victory over Cascade of Everett, by a score of 18-14 on Friday, November 8, 2024 in Everett.

Frank Burn with the sack
Photo by Eduardo Euligio

Gatsby Palmer rushed 18 times for 100 yards and a TD. Niko Zacharias rushed 9 times for 80 yards and a TD. Kaare Nye made his 5th field goal of the season. Henry Benitz had 4 tackles and 3 sacks. Frank Burn added 3 sacks. Landon Dunphy sealed the 18-14 with an interception with 10 seconds left to play.

--Coach Rob Petschl


