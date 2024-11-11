2024 3A Girls State Soccer Tournament (11/12 – 11/23) Primer

Monday, November 11, 2024

It was a tough slog all day in the District 1 Final
Shorewood players in blue

Last Saturday afternoon, the Shorewood Stormrays finished runner-up in the 3A District 1 final versus Oak Harbor Wildcats, losing a tough contest 0-3. 

The Stormrays' season record stands at 13-4-2, second in District 1, WesCo 3A South league champs, with an RPI of 0.6063. 

Both Shorewood and Shorecrest (WesCo South) have qualified for the 3A State Tournament as the #9 and #12 seeds. Two other teams representing District 1 are Mountlake Terrace (WesCo South) and Champions Oak Harbor (Northwest Conference), the #20 and #4 seeds. 

Spare a thought for the plucky Lynnwood Royals, who despite a winless season of 0-12-0, competed and showed up cheerfully, week-in, week-out, and played hard despite a limited roster, and without a JV team. 

Shorewood’s JV team finished the season with a somber record of 2-6-2, finishing 5th in the league table, slightly overshadowed by their undefeated 10-0-1 Shorecrest JV counterparts, topping the table.

Following the conclusion of the District tournaments, the State 3A playoff brackets have been set, against teams from Districts 1-6. 


The top twelve seeds receive a bye, while the remaining eight seeds face off in a play-in round to advance. 

Shorewood is seeded #9, and will meet #8 Mt. Spokane (Greater Spokane League, District 6) in the eighth-final on Friday 11/15. 

Shorecrest is seeded #12, and will meet #5 Seattle Prep (Metro League, District 2) in another eighth-final on Friday 11/15. 

The top seeds are #1 Gig Harbor, #2 Bellevue, #3 Roosevelt and #4 Oak Harbor. The play-in, eighth-final, and quarter-final rounds will be hosted by the higher seed at their home stadium, or at a neutral site, depending on geography. 

Quarter-finals will be on Saturday 11/16, semifinals on Friday 11/22, and final on Saturday 11/23. The State semifinals and finals, as is customary, will be held at Sparks Stadium in Puyallup, as well as a third place contest for the losing semifinalists. 

How far can Shoreline’s Best go? Join us again on The Thrill & The Agony!

--TCA

