Bus & Brew Happy Hour Bus & Brew Happy Hour

Tuesday, November 19, 2024 7-9pm

Diamond Knot Brewpub





We'll be joined by special guest Luke Distelhorst, Senior Community Engagement Planner with King County Metro.





Come learn about the new routes in operation since the opening of the Lynnwood Link extension, as well as how local agencies engage with community to develop new transit services.





Bring your questions!

Let's drink beers and talk about buses!