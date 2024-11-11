Miyawaki Forest First Birthday Celebration & Dedication of “The Welcome Rock: The Rocks Hold the Memories of Our People” 

By Sally Yamasaki









According to Fernandes, “Carving simple spiritual and ritual art into rocks by hammering one rock with another is a universal art form done all around the world since time immemorial. "Mythic stories and ancient teachings and spiritual visions were carved, etched, and painted on rocks as an expression of human spirituality. A guiding principle in this project was that “Plants are our greatest teachers”, a wisdom shared by one of my elder teachers. The plants have been here much longer that we humans and have great teachings if we can learn to listen again.”





The Welcome Rock, a 6′ x 3′ glacial rock designed by Fernandes, features carvings inspired by the teachings of local Coast Salish Tribes. Join us as Fernandes shares the stories and inspiration behind his work.This outdoor celebration under tents will also include live music, forest walks and displays, activities, song, refreshments, and a birthday cake.“The Welcome Rock: The Rocks Hold the Memories of Our People.” was made possible by the generous donations from Environmental Rotary Club of Puget Sound, Shoreline Rotary, Rotary Club of Lake Forest Park, Emerald City Rotary, and Rotary Club of Woodinville.

A year ago, 300 community members of all ages helped plant the Miyawaki Urban Forest at the Shoreline Historical Museum. Now, we’re excited to celebrate its growth with a special event -- a Birthday Party!At this event, guest artist and storyteller Roger Fernandes, member of the Lower Elwha Klallam Tribe, will dedicate his art piece titled, "The Welcome Rock: The Rocks Hold the Memories of Our People."