Graphite Artists’ Sale - November 15-16, 2024



Graphite Arts Center Artists’ Sale Friday, November 15 from 1-7pm and Saturday, November 16, 2024 from 12-7pm. Graphite Arts Center Artists’ Sale Friday, November 15 from 1-7pm and Saturday, November 16, 2024 from 12-7pm.





Come experience the Graphite Arts Center, nestled in the heart of the Creative District of downtown Edmonds at 202 Main Street, Edmonds WA





Graphite Arts Center Artists’ Sale offers a unique opportunity to connect with the dynamic Graphite community of hard working and dedicated artists. The Graphite Artists’ Sale will feature exceptional fine art and unique handcrafted items in various styles and media.





This annual event, held at the end of April each year, promises an array of one-of-a-kind creations. A portion of the proceeds from this sale will benefit the non-profit, Art Start Northwest.



While at Graphite for the Artists’ Sale, guests are encouraged to visit The Gallery at Graphite to see the group show “Winter Abstraction.” The Gallery at Graphite will be open both days during the sale.





Regular gallery hours are: Fridays 1-5PM and Saturdays 12-4PM; daily 4-9PM with access through Charcoal Restaurant; and on the third Thursday of the month from 5-8PM during Art Walk Edmonds.



Participating artists include: Scott Anstett, Dawn Chesbro, Sarah Crumb, Jenny Duntz, Krister Eide, Rebecca Hartsook, Ken Ketchum, Judith Larsen, Missy Hancock, Tamara Lee, Dana Len, Mike O’Day, Jill Owen, Julie Perrine, Sue Robertson, Lisa Szilassy, and Richard Jinnan Zhang.







