Shorecrest Football earns second consecutive State Playoff berth with win over Mt. Vernon

An elated Shorecrest Football team is headed back to State!

With a spot in the first round of the WIAA State 3A Playoffs on the line, the Scots prevailed 36 to 28 in a hard-fought battle against Mount Vernon, a WesCo North crossover opponent who came to Spartan Stadium in Shoreline ready to play.

For Shorecrest, coming off a convincing rivalry win last week over Shorewood in the Rotary Cup to secure the third spot in the WesCo 3A South, this might have seemed like an easy matchup: The Bulldogs came to town with only two wins on the season, against six losses. However, one of those wins was against Sedro Woolley, which was 6-2 on the year; and three of the other losses were by a touchdown or less.





#16 Pavel Tatarinov kicks off to start the game for Shorecrest

As if to drive the point home, the Bulldogs – the Underdogs – lit Shorecrest up in their first drive, going the length of the field for the first touchdown, a 13 yard slant fired by Bulldog QB Kaiden Anderson to senior receiver #1 Michael Johnson. Scots defender Tyson Lasconia blocked the extra point, but the Scots were 6-0 with just a few minutes gone in this game. As if to drive the point home, the Bulldogs – the Underdogs – lit Shorecrest up in their first drive, going the length of the field for the first touchdown, a 13 yard slant fired by Bulldog QB Kaiden Anderson to senior receiver #1 Michael Johnson. Scots defenderblocked the extra point, but the Scots were 6-0 with just a few minutes gone in this game.





#8 Ben Chesnut eyes his touchdown ball coming into the bucket



Counterpunch: Mt Vernon drove the field again, with the Anderson-Johnson combination again turning a slant into a score, 23 yards for a second TD. This time the visiting team opted to tie things up with a two-point conversion to go up 14-7. Not stopping there, Mt. Vernon scored again, this time on a run from 15 yards out, again going for two on the PAT to go up 22-7 over the Highlanders with 7:20 to go in the first half. These Bulldogs had some game! And just like that the Scots were looking at a two-score deficit.





#7 Eli Gojdics celebrates his touchdown with #19 Max Beer and #5 Charlie Chin

It was time for Shorecrest to show some of its weapons. First up, and fired up, Eli Gojdics punched in from two yards out and with the Tatarinov PAT, put the Scots within 8 with 1:33 left in the half. Any running back will be quick to credit his offensive line – in this case, ironmen Michael Murray and Carter Nichols, who anchor the blind side and play nearly every down on defense as well; center sophomore Aram Suleiman, called into action mid-season to replace an injured Noe Cordova, and has blocked and accurately hiked each ball to Stephenson in the shotgun; and Tyler Glenn and Jacob Engle on the right side. Kudos to these five!





Anthony “Ant” Downing handles the pass for the two point conversion to tie the game.





Chin goes low and Blidchenko goes high to stop #3 Gideon Hope as a gang of Scots stands ready to assist.





#10 Danny Stephenson has a little “cele” after his touchdown run.

Mt. Vernon did manage a final touchdown, with zero time on the clock, to make the final score 36-28, but this final regular season matchup for the Scots was terrific football for this group of teammates, in all facets of the game. And they’re not done yet.





Only twice in two decades has a Shorecrest team made it to the first round of State in back to back years – in 2004, and again in 2005, with Scot’s legendary running back Jesse Hoffman ravaging WesCo’s defenses under then head coach Mike Wollan. That year Shorecrest won their first state game, making it to the round of 16 before losing to Rainier Beach.





And now this season’s Highlanders have repeated this feat, earning back to back trips to the round of 32, advancing to face off this week against top-ranked Bellevue, which won the state championship back in 2005 (and last year).





The Scots will play this state game at 7pm at Bellevue High School, this Friday night, November 8, 2024. Come and cheer on the Highlanders!





