LFP Police officers complete ABLE refresher program
Wednesday, November 6, 2024
The ABLE Project serves as a national resource for training, technical assistance, and research aimed at fostering a police culture where officers regularly intervene—and welcome interventions—when necessary to prevent misconduct, reduce errors, and support officer wellness.
The goals of promoting active bystandership in law enforcement include:
- Strengthening police-community relationships
- Minimizing unnecessary harm to civilians
- Reducing unnecessary harm to officers
- Lowering the risk of job loss for officers
- Enhancing officer health and wellness
- Increasing job satisfaction for officers
- Reducing the risk of lawsuits against the department, city, and individual officers
- Improving public satisfaction with their law enforcement agency
