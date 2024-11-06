LFP Police officers complete ABLE refresher program

The Lake Forest Park Police Department is pleased to announce that all sworn officers have recently attended and successfully completed the 2024 reinforcement module of the "Active Bystandership for Law Enforcement (ABLE): An Update on the Science" refresher course, a 2-hour session.



The ABLE Project serves as a national resource for training, technical assistance, and research aimed at fostering a police culture where officers regularly intervene—and welcome interventions—when necessary to prevent misconduct, reduce errors, and support officer wellness.



