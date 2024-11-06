LFP Police officers complete ABLE refresher program

Wednesday, November 6, 2024

The Lake Forest Park Police Department is pleased to announce that all sworn officers have recently attended and successfully completed the 2024 reinforcement module of the "Active Bystandership for Law Enforcement (ABLE): An Update on the Science" refresher course, a 2-hour session.

The ABLE Project serves as a national resource for training, technical assistance, and research aimed at fostering a police culture where officers regularly intervene—and welcome interventions—when necessary to prevent misconduct, reduce errors, and support officer wellness.

The goals of promoting active bystandership in law enforcement include:
  • Strengthening police-community relationships
  • Minimizing unnecessary harm to civilians
  • Reducing unnecessary harm to officers
  • Lowering the risk of job loss for officers
  • Enhancing officer health and wellness
  • Increasing job satisfaction for officers
  • Reducing the risk of lawsuits against the department, city, and individual officers
  • Improving public satisfaction with their law enforcement agency
Currently, Lake Forest Park Police Lieutenants, Lt. R. Adams and Lt. D. Zanella, are certified ABLE instructors.


