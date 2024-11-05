Election night results - November 5, 2024

Tuesday, November 5, 2024

The first count of votes in the 2024 general election for Washington state showed a preference for incumbents and Democrats. Candidates with a wide majority have done the math and are already claiming victory.

STATEWIDE
Ballots counted to date: 2,642,738
Ballots remaining to be counted: 793,865

King County
Ballots counted to date: 777,581
Ballots remaining to be counted: 153,738

As ballot tabulation continues, results will be released daily. The final results will be certified on November 26, 2024.

FEDERAL

President / Vice President (Washington state only)
  • Harris / Walz  58%
  • Trump / Vance 39%
U.S. Senator
  • Maria Cantwell 60%
  • Dr. Raul Garcia 40%
Congressional District 7
  • Pramila Jayapal 85%
  • Dan Alexander 15%
Congressional District 1
  • Suzan DelBene 64%
  • Jeb Brewer 36%
Congressional District 2
  • Rick Larsen 64%
  • Cody Hart 35%
MEASURES
  • 2066 regulating energy services - yes with 51% of the vote
  • 2109 - no with 63%
  • 2117 - no with 62%
  • 2124 - no with 55% 
STATE EXECUTIVE 

Governor
  • Bob Ferguson 56% 
  • Dave Reichert 44%
Lt. Governor
  • Denny Heck 57%
  • Dan Matthews 43%
Secretary of State
  • Steve Hobbs 60%
  • Dale Whitaker 40%
State Treasurer 
  • Mike Pellicciotti 58%
  • Sharon Hanek 42%
State Auditor
  • Pat (Patrice) McCarthy 59%
  • Matt Hawkins 41%
Attorney General
  • Pete Serrano 44%
  • Nick Brown 56%
Commissioner of Public Lands
  • Jaime Herrera Beutler 47%
  • Dave Upthegrove 53%
Superintendent of Public Instruction
  • Chris Reykdal 54%
  • David Olson 46%
Insurance Commissioner
  • Patty Kuderer 57%
  • Phil Fortunato 43%
State Legislature 32LD - two positions
  • Cindy Ryu 75%
  • Lisa Rezac 25%
  • Lauren Davis 76%
  • Lori Theis 24%
State Legislature 46LD - two positions
  • Gerry Pollet 89%
  • Beth Daranciang 11%
  • Darya Farivar 88%
  • Simone Barron 12%
State Legislature 1LD

State Senator
  • Derek Stanford 96%
  • unopposed
State Representatives
  • Davina Duerr 70%
  • Mark Davies 29%
  • Shelly Kloba 96%
  • unopposed
JUDICIAL

The closest race on our entire ballot

SUPREME COURT - Justice Position #02
  • Sal Mungia 1,115,134 49.73%
  • Dave Larson 1,116,230 49.78%
  • WRITE-IN 11,091 0.49%

