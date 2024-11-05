Election night results - November 5, 2024
Tuesday, November 5, 2024
STATEWIDE
Ballots counted to date: 2,642,738
Ballots remaining to be counted: 793,865
King County
Ballots counted to date: 777,581
Ballots remaining to be counted: 153,738
As ballot tabulation continues, results will be released daily. The final results will be certified on November 26, 2024.
FEDERAL
President / Vice President (Washington state only)
- Harris / Walz 58%
- Trump / Vance 39%
U.S. Senator
- Maria Cantwell 60%
- Dr. Raul Garcia 40%
Congressional District 7
- Pramila Jayapal 85%
- Dan Alexander 15%
Congressional District 1
- Suzan DelBene 64%
- Jeb Brewer 36%
Congressional District 2
- Rick Larsen 64%
- Cody Hart 35%
MEASURES
- 2066 regulating energy services - yes with 51% of the vote
- 2109 - no with 63%
- 2117 - no with 62%
- 2124 - no with 55%
STATE EXECUTIVE
Governor
- Bob Ferguson 56%
- Dave Reichert 44%
Lt. Governor
- Denny Heck 57%
- Dan Matthews 43%
Secretary of State
- Steve Hobbs 60%
- Dale Whitaker 40%
State Treasurer
- Mike Pellicciotti 58%
- Sharon Hanek 42%
State Auditor
- Pat (Patrice) McCarthy 59%
- Matt Hawkins 41%
Attorney General
- Pete Serrano 44%
- Nick Brown 56%
Commissioner of Public Lands
- Jaime Herrera Beutler 47%
- Dave Upthegrove 53%
Superintendent of Public Instruction
- Chris Reykdal 54%
- David Olson 46%
Insurance Commissioner
- Patty Kuderer 57%
- Phil Fortunato 43%
State Legislature 32LD - two positions
- Cindy Ryu 75%
- Lisa Rezac 25%
- Lauren Davis 76%
- Lori Theis 24%
State Legislature 46LD - two positions
- Gerry Pollet 89%
- Beth Daranciang 11%
- Darya Farivar 88%
- Simone Barron 12%
State Legislature 1LD
State Senator
- Derek Stanford 96%
- unopposed
State Representatives
- Davina Duerr 70%
- Mark Davies 29%
- Shelly Kloba 96%
- unopposed
JUDICIAL
The closest race on our entire ballot
SUPREME COURT - Justice Position #02
- Sal Mungia 1,115,134 49.73%
- Dave Larson 1,116,230 49.78%
- WRITE-IN 11,091 0.49%
