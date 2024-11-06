Shorecrest Drama presents Peter and the Starcatcher

Based on the 2006 instant best-selling book by comedian Dave Barry and novelist Ridley Pearson, the multiple Tony Award-winning play Peter and the Starcatcher has captured the hearts and minds of adults and children alike since its theatrical debut.





Peter and the Starcatcher provides a humorous and fantastical backstory for the beloved character, Peter Pan, and his arch-nemesis Captain Hook.





In this wickedly imaginative play set on the high seas, we meet a poor orphan child simply called Boy, because in the absence of a mother and father, he was never given a name. His sad and lonely world is turned upside down when he meets Molly.





The daughter of famous Starcatcher Lord Astor, our heroine is on a mission to save the world and protect a treasure trunk filled with magical starstuff from getting into the hands of evil and greedy pirate Black Stache.





As they travel aboard a ship called The Never Land headed for faraway shores, Molly and Boy learn about love and friendship, and forge an unbreakable bond.



Peter and the Starcatcher will run from Thursday, November 14 through Sunday, November 17 and again the following weekend, Thursday, November 21 through. Sunday, November 24.





Evening performance times are 7:30pm on Thursdays-Saturdays; matinees are at 2:00pm each Sunday.



