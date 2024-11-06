TODAY: CityLearn at Shoreline Library focuses on the Regional Crisis Response Agency

Wednesday, November 6, 2024


Presented by the City of Shoreline, the final CityLearn session of 2024 focuses on the Regional Crisis Response Agency!

When: Wednesday, November 6, 2024 from 7:00-8:30pm

Where: Shoreline Library, 345 NE 175th St, Shoreline WA 98155

The Regional Crisis Response Agency (RCR) builds on the success of the RADAR program, first launched in Shoreline in 2017.

RCR now provides behavioral health crisis response via the 911 system through a collaboration among North King County Cities. 

Services provided by RCR are person-centered, focused on compassionate and immediate crisis response, de-escalation, resource referral, and follow-up. 

This is an excellent opportunity to learn about the RCR program and the impacts on our community.

If you would like to attend virtually, register here for the zoom link.


Posted by DKH at 2:49 AM
