SAFe rescue reports that Missy got her surgery

Thursday, November 7, 2024

SAFe rescue had asked the community for support when they didn't have the funds for surgery for Missy and other cats in their care. (see previous article)

So many of you have been asking, and it’s time to let the cat out of the carrier…Missy got her surgery! 

Thanks to the stupendous wave of kindness from across our community, and with the generous support of our friends at Puget Sound Veterinary Specialty & Emergency, the kitty who has captured hearts throughout Seattle and beyond has begun her recovery. 

She'll be staying onsite at SAFe for a few days before embarking on the next step of her healing journey in foster care.

From the bottom of our hearts, SAFe Rescue is so grateful for the compassion of our community that helped give Missy this second chance.


Posted by DKH at 2:20 AM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  