SAFe rescue reports that Missy got her surgery

SAFe rescue had asked the community for support when they didn't have the funds for surgery for Missy and other cats in their care. ( see previous article





Thanks to the stupendous wave of kindness from across our community, and with the generous support of our friends at Puget Sound Veterinary Specialty & Emergency , the kitty who has captured hearts throughout Seattle and beyond has begun her recovery.





She'll be staying onsite at SAFe for a few days before embarking on the next step of her healing journey in foster care.



From the bottom of our hearts, SAFe Rescue is so grateful for the compassion of our community that helped give Missy this second chance.







So many of you have been asking, and it’s time to let the cat out of the carrier…Missy got her surgery!