Statement from King County Executive Dow Constantine
Thursday, November 7, 2024
Dow Constantine
Let me be clear: King County will remain steadfast in advancing the values we share — basic American values — of freedom, of personal autonomy, of opportunity and of duty to our nation, world and fellow human beings.
Today, and every day, we reaffirm our values:
- Preserving fundamental rights and freedoms.
- Ensuring that every person can fulfill their potential.
- Welcoming those who seek refuge from war and tyranny.
- Fighting to save and restore the planet we share.
