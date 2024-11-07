Statement from King County Executive Dow Constantine

King County Executive

Dow Constantine This election has been one of the most divisive in our history, and I recognize that many of us are feeling anxious about the future of our democracy, our nation and our world.

Let me be clear: King County will remain steadfast in advancing the values we share — basic American values — of freedom, of personal autonomy, of opportunity and of duty to our nation, world and fellow human beings.



