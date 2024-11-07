Statement from King County Executive Dow Constantine

Thursday, November 7, 2024

King County Executive
Dow Constantine
This election has been one of the most divisive in our history, and I recognize that many of us are feeling anxious about the future of our democracy, our nation and our world.

Let me be clear: King County will remain steadfast in advancing the values we share — basic American values — of freedom, of personal autonomy, of opportunity and of duty to our nation, world and fellow human beings. 

Today, and every day, we reaffirm our values:
  • Preserving fundamental rights and freedoms.
  • Ensuring that every person can fulfill their potential.
  • Welcoming those who seek refuge from war and tyranny.
  • Fighting to save and restore the planet we share.
For many of us, this is a time to grieve. Let us take that time. And then, together, let us gather our strength and move forward with purpose and unity.


