LFP Diaper donation drive November 12-27, 2024
Thursday, November 7, 2024
The City of Lake Forest Park is hosting a diaper donation drive supporting Babies of Homelessness from November 12 - November 27, 2024.
Stop by anytime at City Hall 17425 Ballinger Way NE Monday - Friday, 9am – 5pm to drop off your donations.
Accepted donations include: diapers - sizes 4-7 preferred (open packages are okay), packages of new wipes, and unopened, unexpired formula.
Thank you in advance for helping us support this great organization, which provides low-income families within King and Snohomish Counties the baby essentials they need.
