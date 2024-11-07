LFP facing budget challenges - surveying citizens for help setting priorities
Thursday, November 7, 2024
Please take a few minutes to share your feedback through our Community Survey, open now until November 20, 2024.
Please note that only one survey response per household is requested. Look out for instructions and a unique PIN, which will be mailed to you during the first week of November — be sure to check your mailbox!
As a full-service city, Lake Forest Park provides essential services including road maintenance, sewer and stormwater utilities, parks and recreation, a dedicated police force, and our own court system.
Please note that only one survey response per household is requested. Look out for instructions and a unique PIN, which will be mailed to you during the first week of November — be sure to check your mailbox!
As a full-service city, Lake Forest Park provides essential services including road maintenance, sewer and stormwater utilities, parks and recreation, a dedicated police force, and our own court system.
However, the rising costs to maintain these services are outpacing the revenue we collect through fees, property taxes, and other sources.
Here are a few examples:
- 911 dispatch services: Increased by $284,000 annually
- Jail costs: Increased by $350,000 over the past two years
- Insurance costs: Increased by $109,000
- Public defense for our court system: $30,000 higher annually
- Police pay: Below market value, risking employee retention
How to Participate
Your feedback is essential as we work together to ensure a sustainable future for Lake Forest Park. The survey is confidential and takes about 10 minutes. Please choose one option per household:
- Online: Visit LFPcommunitysurvey.com
- By Phone: Call 206-291-0746 to complete the survey with a representative.
- By Mail: Complete the survey and return it in the postage-paid envelope provided.
Thank you for helping us build a strong, sustainable community!
0 comments:
Post a Comment