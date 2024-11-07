LFP facing budget challenges - surveying citizens for help setting priorities





As a full-service city, Lake Forest Park provides essential services including road maintenance, sewer and stormwater utilities, parks and recreation, a dedicated police force, and our own court system.





However, the rising costs to maintain these services are outpacing the revenue we collect through fees, property taxes, and other sources.





Here are a few examples:

911 dispatch services: Increased by $284,000 annually

Jail costs: Increased by $350,000 over the past two years

Insurance costs: Increased by $109,000

Public defense for our court system: $30,000 higher annually

Police pay: Below market value, risking employee retention At the same time, annual property tax revenue growth is capped at just 1%, which means our revenue increase in 2024 was just under $34,500—far below inflation.



How to Participate



Your feedback is essential as we work together to ensure a sustainable future for Lake Forest Park. The survey is confidential and takes about 10 minutes. Please choose one option per household:

Online: Visit LFPcommunitysurvey.com

By Phone: Call 206-291-0746 to complete the survey with a representative.

By Mail: Complete the survey and return it in the postage-paid envelope provided. Please use the PIN code at the top of your survey letter for anonymity and security.



Thank you for helping us build a strong, sustainable community!



Thank you for helping us build a strong, sustainable community!





The City of Lake Forest Park is facing significant budget challenges, and we’re asking for your help in setting our priorities.