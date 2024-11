Police budgets vary widely in North King County

A table compares police spending, staffing and crime rates with data

Police spending varies widely between cities with Lake Forest Park and Bothell spending more than Shoreline and Kenmore. Shoreline’s 911 response times increased last year amid staffing shortages. But crime rates across North King County are some of the lowest in the state.Shoreline and Kenmore pay the King County Sheriff's Office to provide police services including K9, SWAT, 911 dispatch and major crime investigations.In contrast, neighboring Lake Forest Park and Bothell have their own police departments.Lake Forest Park and Bothell will spend roughly 50% more per capita on their police departments than Kenmore and Shoreline will spend on their contracts with the King County Sheriff's Office.According to the city’s budget, Shoreline will spend $36,586,977 over the next two years on its police contract with the KCSO (about $298 per capita) to maintain a staff of 50 deputy sheriffs or 0.81 officers per 1000 residents.Kenmore’s 2025-2026 budget says the city will spend $11,007,281 $235 per capita) for 14 deputy sheriffs - about 0.60 officers per 1,000 residents.Lake Forest Park’s proposed budget says the city will spend $9,887,623 (or $380 per capita) on its police department with a staff of 20 commissioned officers - about 1.54 officers per 1000 residents.Bothell’s budget says the city will spend $42,493,990 on its police, about $423 per capita. In 2021, Bothell’s annual police report said the department employed 77 commissioned officers ( 1.53 officers per 1,000 residents).According to the Washington Association of Sheriffs and Police Chiefs (WASPC) , last year the state had the lowest police-to-civilian ratio in the country with 10,760 commissioned officers in a state with a population of 7,951,649 - a ratio of 1.35 per thousand statewide.