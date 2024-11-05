Ridgecrest Neighborhood food drive for Hopelink

Tuesday, November 5, 2024

Today starts the 2024 Ridgecrest Neighborhood November/December Food Drive for Hopelink.

You do not have to live in our neighborhood to participate - and please feel free to donate multiple times.

All donations (including $) are appreciated.

There are three convenient locations for you to drop off donations and we have a link for cash donations (scan the QR code or use this link)

Most Needed Items:
  • Milk (Dried, Canned or Shelf Stable)
  • Non-perishable Meals (Instant Ramen, canned/pouched meals)
  • Canned Meat (Tuna, Chicken, SPAM, etc.)
  • Paper Products (Paper Towels, Toilet Paper, Baby Wipes, Diapers including adult sizes)
  • Cereal/Oats
  • Nut Butters
  • Soup and Broth (low sodium appreciated)
  • Allergy-specific foods (gluten free, vegan, vegetarian)
  • Cooking Oil
  • Spices (salt, pepper dried herbs, etc.)
  • Hygiene Products (Dental Care, Soap, Shampoo, Feminine Products, Deodorant)
  • Beverages (Water, Juice)
  • Pet Food
  • Baking Items (Flour, Sugar, etc.)
  • ...and even leftover Halloween candy


Posted by DKH at 4:44 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  