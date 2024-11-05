Ridgecrest Neighborhood food drive for Hopelink
Tuesday, November 5, 2024
Today starts the 2024 Ridgecrest Neighborhood November/December Food Drive for Hopelink.
You do not have to live in our neighborhood to participate - and please feel free to donate multiple times.
All donations (including $) are appreciated.
There are three convenient locations for you to drop off donations and we have a link for cash donations (scan the QR code or use this link)
Most Needed Items:
Most Needed Items:
- Milk (Dried, Canned or Shelf Stable)
- Non-perishable Meals (Instant Ramen, canned/pouched meals)
- Canned Meat (Tuna, Chicken, SPAM, etc.)
- Paper Products (Paper Towels, Toilet Paper, Baby Wipes, Diapers including adult sizes)
- Cereal/Oats
- Nut Butters
- Soup and Broth (low sodium appreciated)
- Allergy-specific foods (gluten free, vegan, vegetarian)
- Cooking Oil
- Spices (salt, pepper dried herbs, etc.)
- Hygiene Products (Dental Care, Soap, Shampoo, Feminine Products, Deodorant)
- Beverages (Water, Juice)
- Pet Food
- Baking Items (Flour, Sugar, etc.)
- ...and even leftover Halloween candy
0 comments:
Post a Comment