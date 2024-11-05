Washington state reaches 5M registered voters

Washington officially reached the 5 million registered voter milestone Monday, November 4, 2024.

“Elections are an important opportunity for all Washington voters to shape the futures of our communities,” Assistant Secretary of State Kevin McMahan said.

“The Office of the Secretary of State encourages all registered voters to participate and vote on the candidates and statewide initiatives on the ballot this election.”





Ballots returned by mail must be postmarked by Tuesday, November 5 to be accepted. Washington has 544 official drop boxes and 67 voting centers across the state.





Washingtonians can visit VoteWA.gov to check the status of their ballot, print replacement ballots, and locate ballot drop boxes and voting centers near their registered address.









A complete map of drop boxes and voting centers is available on the Office of the Secretary of State's Elections webpage









10,059 voters registered on Monday, Oct 28, 2024 the deadline for registering or updating voter registration online and via mail, setting a state record for online voter registrations in a single day. Eligible voters can still register to vote or update registration in person at voting centers until 8pm on Election Day, November 5, 2024.