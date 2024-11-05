Shorecrest student wins award at All-American High School Film Festival in New York
Tuesday, November 5, 2024
Shorecrest Video Production student Harrison Todd recently had two of his films screened at the All-American High School Film Festival in New York.
Harrison attended the festival with his family and his movie 'Shimmer' won Best Visual Effects (out of 10 nominees and 60 Official Selections in the category from all around the world)!
Click here to watch his film. Within seconds of hitting play, you will see the award for Best Visual Effects is well deserved.
