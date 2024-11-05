Lake Forest Park Municipal Court operating with limited services until further notice

Tuesday, November 5, 2024

Due to a statewide data system outage, Lake Forest Park Municipal Court is currently operating with limited services until further notice.

Limited Services at Front Counter

The Court Clerk’s Office will remain open to the public during the outage with limited services. 

We encourage court customers to call or email before visiting in person (Phone: 206-364-7711, Email: LFPcourt@cityofLFP.gov) to confirm we can assist you. 

If you would like to make a payment on a case, please note that the Court Clerk’s office can accept payment by check or money order only; neither cash nor credit card payments (whether in person or online) will be accepted during the outage.

Hearings on Traffic Tickets (including camera tickets 

These hearings will proceed as usual via Zoom or in person.

Proceedings in Criminal Cases 

If you are scheduled for a hearing on a criminal case, you should attend Court on your scheduled date and time. If you have further questions, please contact your attorney.

Stewart MacNichols Harmell, Inc., P.S.
655 West Smith St, Suite 210
Kent, WA 98032

Phone: 253-859-8840
Fax: 253-859-2213
Website: https://sbmhlaw.com

Scheduled Support Services/Probation Appointments 

If you have an upcoming appointment scheduled with probation, please attend as scheduled.


Posted by DKH at 4:07 AM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  