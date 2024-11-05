Lake Forest Park Municipal Court operating with limited services until further notice

Lake Forest Park Municipal Court is currently operating with limited services until further notice. Due to a statewide data system outage,is currently operating with limited services until further notice.





The Court Clerk’s Office will remain open to the public during the outage with limited services.





We encourage court customers to call or email before visiting in person (Phone: 206-364-7711, Email: LFPcourt@cityofLFP.gov ) to confirm we can assist you.





If you would like to make a payment on a case, please note that the Court Clerk’s office can accept payment by check or money order only; neither cash nor credit card payments (whether in person or online) will be accepted during the outage.



Hearings on Traffic Tickets (including camera tickets





These hearings will proceed as usual via Zoom or in person.



Proceedings in Criminal Cases









Stewart MacNichols Harmell, Inc., P.S.

655 West Smith St, Suite 210

Kent, WA 98032



Phone: 253-859-8840

Fax: 253-859-2213

Website:



Scheduled Support Services/Probation Appointments If you are scheduled for a hearing on a criminal case, you should attend Court on your scheduled date and time. If you have further questions, please contact your attorney.Stewart MacNichols Harmell, Inc., P.S.655 West Smith St, Suite 210Kent, WA 98032Phone: 253-859-8840Fax: 253-859-2213Website: https://sbmhlaw.com





If you have an upcoming appointment scheduled with probation, please attend as scheduled.





