Attn: Last minute voters - get your ballot in the drop box before 8pm

Ballot drop box at the 192nd/Aurora Park n Ride

Photo by Steven H. Robinson

King County Elections locks every drop box at 8pm. They said that every election they find ballots sitting on top of a drop box. King County Elections locks every drop box at 8pm. They said that every election they find ballots sitting on top of a drop box.





They collect those ballots but they are not counted.





We have drop boxes at Lake Forest Park City Hall, Shoreline Library, 192nd and Aurora Park n Ride. If you will be in other parts of King County, here is the map with info on all the drop boxes.





--Diane Hettrick