Attn: Last minute voters - get your ballot in the drop box before 8pm

Tuesday, November 5, 2024

Ballot drop box at the 192nd/Aurora Park n Ride
Photo by Steven H. Robinson

King County Elections locks every drop box at 8pm. They said that every election they find ballots sitting on top of a drop box.

They collect those ballots but they are not counted.

We have drop boxes at Lake Forest Park City Hall, Shoreline Library, 192nd and Aurora Park n Ride. If you will be in other parts of King County, here is the map with info on all the drop boxes. 

--Diane Hettrick



Posted by DKH at 2:32 AM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  