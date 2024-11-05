Attn: Last minute voters - get your ballot in the drop box before 8pm
Tuesday, November 5, 2024
|Ballot drop box at the 192nd/Aurora Park n Ride
Photo by Steven H. Robinson
King County Elections locks every drop box at 8pm. They said that every election they find ballots sitting on top of a drop box.
They collect those ballots but they are not counted.
We have drop boxes at Lake Forest Park City Hall, Shoreline Library, 192nd and Aurora Park n Ride. If you will be in other parts of King County, here is the map with info on all the drop boxes.
--Diane Hettrick
