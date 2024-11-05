Vehicle from hit and run found but driver and friend still at large - WSP asks public's help
Tuesday, November 5, 2024
|This is the actual vehicle from the hit and run fatality on NE 145th October 30, 2024
WSP detectives are asking for the public's help to locate the driver of the 2007 GMC Yukon involved in a deadly hit and run crash at N 145th St and Stone Ave N on October 30, 2024.
Investigators believe there is another vehicle associated with the Yukon that provided assistance to the fleeing driver.
|Driver of 2005 Chevy Silverado provided assistance to fleeing hit and run driver
That vehicle is a silver 2005 Chevrolet Silverado with black hood and black rear driver side quarter panel.
|Do you live in this area?
Review your video cameras to look for the vehicles associated with the hit and run on N 145th
Investigators are asking anyone who lives west of I-5 between Northgate Way and N 145th St to review their video cameras between 6:20pm and 7:30pm on October 30, 2024.
Additionally, detectives are seeking anyone with information on the driver of the GMC Yukon to contact Detective Ivan Sergeev at ivan.sergeev@wsp.wa.gov
