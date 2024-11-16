November 20, 2024 is Fix-It Day at the Shoreline Tool Library

Saturday, November 16, 2024

Shoreline Tool Library 
Fix-It Day Wednesday
November 20, 2024 
from 5pm - 8pm

You do the breakin', and we'll do the fixin'! Bring your broken household items to our Fix-It Night on Wednesday.

It’s time to start collecting all those items around the house that need to be fixed but you don’t know how. 

We are having a fixing night at the new Shoreline Tool Library. 

We will help you fix and learn to fix your broken tools, lamps, toys, furniture, appliances, and any other broken items that you can carry in on your own. 

We encourage you to help as much as you can and enjoy the community of reuse!


 If you'd like to sign up to be a Fixer, this link is for you!


Posted by DKH at 11:25 PM
